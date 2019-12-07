Today in History: Dec. 7, 2019

Ten years ago: The Obama administration took a major step toward imposing the first federal limits on pollution from cars, power plants and factories the same day an international conference on climate change opened in Copenhagen, Denmark. ... Manager Whitey Herzog and umpire Doug Harvey were elected to the baseball Hall of Fame by the Veterans Committee.

Five years ago: Six prisoners held for 12 years at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, arrived in Uruguay amid a new push by President Barack Obama to close the U.S. prison. ... Britain's Prince William and his wife, Catherine, arrived in New York City on their first official visit to the U.S. ... Ken Weatherwax, who'd played Pugsley on "The Addams Family" television series in the 1960s, was found dead at his home in Box Canyon, California; he was 59.