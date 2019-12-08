Today in History: Dec. 8, 2019

Ten years ago: Ohio executed murderer Kenneth Biros by performing the nation's first lethal injection using a single drug, a supposedly less painful method than previous executions that required three drugs. ... A wave of coordinated bomb attacks targeting high-profile symbols of Iraqi authority killed at least 127 people.

Five years ago: The U.S. and NATO ceremonially ended their combat mission in Afghanistan, 13 years after the Sept. 11 terror attacks sparked their invasion of the country to topple the Taliban-led government. ... Britain's Prince William sat down with President Barack Obama in Washington while his wife, Kate, made an impression of a down-to-earth duchess on preschoolers and prominent British expats in New York.

One year ago: As protests on the streets of Paris grew more violent, French riot police used armored police trucks and tear gas to contain thousands of yellow-vested protesters venting their anger against the government. ... Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray was named the winner of college football's Heisman Trophy, beating out Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa (TOO'-ah tuhng-ah-vy-LOH'-ah). ... President Donald Trump said that chief of staff John Kelly would leave his job by year's end amid an expected West Wing reshuffling.