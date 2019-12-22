Today in History: Dec. 22, 2019

In 2017, iPhone owners from several states sued Apple for not disclosing sooner that it issued software updates deliberately slowing older-model phones so aging batteries would last longer.

Ten years ago: Assailants gunned down the mother, aunt and siblings of a Mexican marine who was killed in a raid that took out one of Mexico's most powerful cartel leaders. Nebraska's Ndamukong Suh became the first defensive player voted The Associated Press College Football Player of the Year.

Five years ago: North Korea experienced sweeping Internet outages for hours before coming back online; the White House and the State Department refused to say whether the U.S. government was responsible. Singer Joe Cocker, 70, died in Crawford, Colorado. Actress Christine Cavanaugh, the voice of "Babe" the pig, died in Cedar City, Utah, at age 51.

One year ago: Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano island erupted and collapsed, triggering a tsunami that killed more than 420 people and displaced 40,000.