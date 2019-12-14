Today in History: Dec. 14, 2019

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama implored top bankers to help keep the fragile recovery from faltering by boosting lending to small businesses and getting behind an overhaul of financial regulation. ... Dubai got a $10 billion lifeline from oil-rich Abu Dhabi, securing a last-minute cash infusion aimed at preventing a default that risked sparking broader fears about the city-state's shaky finances.

Five years ago: A last-minute deal salvaged U.N. climate talks in Lima, Peru, from collapse. ... Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe scored a decisive election victory and promised to push efforts to revitalize the world's third largest economy. ... Politician, TV personality and onetime Miss America Bess Myerson died in Santa Monica, California, at age 90.

One year ago: President Donald Trump picked budget director Mick Mulvaney to be his acting chief of staff, replacing John Kelly. ... Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker signed a sweeping package of Republican legislation that weakened the incoming Democratic governor and attorney general. ... Stocks fell to eight-month lows after weak economic data from China and Europe set off more worries about the global economy. ... A federal court found that a 1974 New York state ban on nunchucks, the martial arts weapon made famous by Bruce Lee, was unconstitutional under the Second Amendment.