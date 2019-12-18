Today in History: Dec. 18, 2019

Ten years ago: The infamous iron sign bearing the Nazis' cynical slogan "Arbeit Macht Frei" (Work Sets You Free) that spanned the main entrance to the former Auschwitz death camp in Poland was stolen. (The sign was later recovered; six suspects in the theft were later jailed.) ... Jon and Kate Gosselin officially divorced after 10 years of marriage, eight children and a year of tabloid headlines.

Five years ago: Sternly warning the West it could not defang the metaphorical Russian bear, President Vladimir Putin promised to shore up the plummeting ruble and revive the economy within two years. ... Mandy Rice-Davies, 70, a key figure in the "Profumo Scandal" that rocked Cold War Britain, died in London. ... Actress Virna Lisi, 78, died in Rome. "The Colbert Report" came to an end after nine years on Comedy Central (host Stephen Colbert went on to become the host of CBS' "Late Show.")

One year ago: President Donald Trump's charitable foundation reached a deal with New York's attorney general for the foundation to go out of business, even as Trump continued to fight allegations that he misused the foundation's assets. (In November 2019, a New York state judge ordered Trump to pay $2 million to an array of charities as a fine for misusing his foundation to further his political and business interests.) ... The Trump administration banned bump stocks, the firearm attachments that allowed semi-automatic weapons to fire like machine guns, and gave gun owners until late March to turn in or destroy the devices. ... The president authorized the Defense Department to create a new Space Command, an effort to better organize and advance the military's operations in space. ... Arizona's governor appointed U.S. Rep. Martha McSally to replace Sen. Jon Kyl in the seat that had belonged to the late John McCain, sending the GOP congresswoman back to Washington just a month after she lost a tight race for the state's other U.S. Senate seat.