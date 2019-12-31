Today in History: Dec. 31, 2019

Five years ago: In one of his final acts as Maryland governor, Democrat Martin O'Malley announced that he would commute the sentences of four death-row inmates to life in prison without parole. ... A stampede at Shanghai's glitzy riverfront during New Year celebrations resulted in 36 deaths. ... Actor Edward Herrmann, 71, died at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital in New York.

One year ago: Despite some New Year's Eve gains, stocks finished 2018 with their worst yearly showing in a decade; the S&P 500 ended the year 6.2% lower than where it began. ... Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren took the first major step toward a presidential campaign, telling supporters she would more formally announce a campaign plan in early 2019. ... House Democrats unveiled a package of bills that would re-open the federal government without approved funding for President Donald Trump's border wall with Mexico; Trump, meanwhile, told Fox News Channel that he was "ready, willing and able" to negotiate an end to the partial shutdown that had stretched into its 10th day.