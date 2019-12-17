Today in History: Dec. 17, 2019

In 2007, Iran received its first nuclear fuel from Russia, paving the way for the startup of its reactor.

In 2011, North Korean leader Kim Jong Il died after more than a decade of iron rule; he was 69, according to official records, but some reports indicated he was 70.

Ten years ago: Large pieces of a climate deal fell into place on the next-to-last day of the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Copenhagen. ... Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chris Henry, 26, died a day after falling out of the back of a pickup truck in Charlotte, N.C. ... Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Jones, 90, died in Malibu, Calif.

Five years ago: The United States and Cuba restored diplomatic relations, sweeping away one of the last vestiges of the Cold War. ... Sony Pictures canceled the Dec. 25 release of "The Interview," a black comedy about a plot to assassinate North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, after hackers threatened terrorist attacks and the largest multiplex chains in North America pulled the film. ... Veteran broadcast journalist Richard C. Hottelet, 97, the last of the original "Murrow's Boys," died in Wilton, Conn.