As the Muscatine Community School District heads back to class Wednesday after the end of summer break, a lawn decoration at 1710 Westfield Drive in Muscatine, complete with a Muskie shirt and pencil in hand, welcomes the students back to class. The decoration also is used to mark many holidays, including Halloween. It also was used to wish the students a happy summer.
top story editor's pick topical
The end of summer
Related to this story
Teachers at Thomas Jefferson Elementary in Milan prepare for the first day of school
Avoid back-to-school messes with some simple organization ideas from "The Moving Whisperer" Marla Alt.
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) is currently accepting applications for its fall 2023 Venture School cohort, in an ongoing partnership …
Adam Procell of Milwaukee, Wis., wore a Texas A&M cycling jersey as he stood in line Saturday at Davenport’s Centennial Park boat ramp to …