As the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the third reading of a new ordinance governing unincorporated cemeteries Monday morning, the public was reminded that the only changes to the ordinance were state mandated.

During the previous readings several people had attended the meetings to give feedback on the ordinance. As the supervisors prepared to vote on the final reading, the members learned that no additional feedback had been given.

“Our intention was to mirror state law in our resolution so when state law changes our resolution will change accordingly,” supervisor Jeff Sorenson said.

Sorenson also said that in the case of a cemeteries on private property, there is state code governing the owner allowing relatives of people interred there on to the land, but none governing letting any other citizens.

The new code seeks to describe how the county or property owner will care for pioneer cemeteries — unincorporated cemeteries that have had fewer than 12 people buried in them in 50 years. The supervisors, believing Iowa code is mandating the county adopt an ordinance dealing with the cemeteries, began working on an ordinance. About 10 pioneer cemeteries are in Muscatine County and many of them are on private property..

During a previous meeting Muscatine County Attorney James Barry under home rule, there is a code saying the county “may” adopt pioneer cemeteries. Barry also said Iowa code states that the county has to care for undedicated cemeteries, but no definition is given for an undedicated cemetery.

“I tried to just follow the code,” he said. “Not create anything new or different or unique or out of the realm of what has been done. My intention is to follow the code because I think that is the best the board can be asked to do.”

He commented the owners of property have to allow reasonable time for someone to visit a loved one in the cemetery. He said the new ordinance would say a visitor had to provide a 10-day notice and if the time is inconvenient a new time would have to be scheduled. Barry also said a landowner can decline excessive visiting requests.