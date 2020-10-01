Veterans call out Greenfield for ignoring Ernst's military service in ad

Military veterans are calling on Democratic U.S. candidate Theresa Greenfield to take down a television ad they say demeans Sen. Joni Ernst’s 23 years in the Army Reserves and National Guard.

In the ad, https://host2.advertisinganalyticsllc.com/admo/viewer/3529865 Greenfield says she’s proud of her son, Dane, who recently re-enlisted in the Army for another six years.

“And that’s why I’m running for the Senate because it’s time we have a senator who serves the people instead of the corporate interests who fund their campaigns,” Greenfield says.

For Kipp Lenth of Pleasant Hill and other veterans, Greenfield’s ad “shamelessly dismisses the service record of our fellow veteran.”

“God bless her son. I appreciate his service,” said Lenth, who retired as a major after 20 years in the Army and National Guard. “But she kind of implied that Joni wasn’t serving.”

Lenth and 20 others signed a letter telling Greenfield they were “appalled” by the ad.

