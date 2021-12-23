Unemployment in Illinois rates down for the eighth consecutive month

SPRINGFIELD — The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in November for the eighth consecutive month according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in all fourteen metropolitan areas.

“November’s continued positive growth is another encouraging sign for our strengthening economy,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “As we look towards the new year, Illinois is committed to building on this momentum, to ensure workers and businesses continue to thrive across the state.”