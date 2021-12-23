Unemployment in Illinois rates down for the eighth consecutive month

SPRINGFIELD — The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in November for the eighth consecutive month according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in all fourteen metropolitan areas.
“November’s continued positive growth is another encouraging sign for our strengthening economy,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “As we look towards the new year, Illinois is committed to building on this momentum, to ensure workers and businesses continue to thrive across the state.”
Over-the-year, total nonfarm jobs increased in all fourteen metropolitan areas. The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Carbondale-Marion MSA (+4.6%, +2,600), the Chicago-Metropolitan Division (+4.0%, +141,000), the Champaign-Urbana MSA (+3.8%, +4,400) and the Kankakee MSA (+3.8%, +1,600). The industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure & Hospitality (fourteen areas); Other Services and Government (twelve areas each); Wholesale Trade and Transportation, Warehousing & Public Utilities (eleven areas each); Professional & Business Services (ten areas); Mining and Construction (nine areas); Manufacturing and Education & Health Services (eight areas each).
In the Quad-Cities, the non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.7 percent in November 2021 from 5.3 percent in November 2020. The last time the November rate was equal to or lower was in 2019 when it was 3.7 percent.
Total nonfarm employment increased +2,300 compared to November 2020.
The Manufacturing (-2,200), Information (-100), and Financial Activities (-100) sectors recorded employment declines compared to one year ago. The Government (+1,600), Construction (+1,300), Leisure-Hospitality (+800), and Transportation-Warehousing-Utilities (+400) sectors reported the largest payroll gains.
The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and seeking employment. A person who exhausts benefits, or is ineligible, still will be reflected in the unemployment rate if they actively seek work.