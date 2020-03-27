New efforts announced to enhance SNAP benefits, help homeless find shelter

Pritzker continued to urge President Donald Trump to employ the Defense Production Act to force U.S. companies to manufacture needed medical supplies such as ventilators.

“It will prioritize Americans over foreign countries and allow states on the front lines to access the equipment we so badly need,” Pritzker said. “He needed … to activate the Defense Production Act weeks ago or even yesterday, but it still will make a massive difference in our national health care system if he simply moves quickly.”

Trump issued a statement Friday afternoon saying he would do so to require General Motors to “accept, perform, and prioritize federal contracts for ventilators,” and Pritzker said it was good news.

“So I'm so pleased to hear that there's some movement, but that's only GM. That's terrific. But we need more, we need much more,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker said he had a team working to procure medical equipment at the state level, and another shipment of N95 masks was recently received.

The governor also called on all licensed health care professionals in the state to sign up for a new emergency alert system at illinoishelps.net.