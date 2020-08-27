Reynolds orders closure of bars in 6 Iowa counties

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JOHNSTON — Gov. Kim Reynolds has invoked a new public health emergency proclamation that will close all bars, taverns, breweries and nightclubs in six counties where spikes in positive coronavirus cases recently have ramped up — especially among young people in the 19-24 age range.

The proclamation takes effect at 5 p.m. today in Black Hawk, Dallas, Johnson, Linn, Polk and Story counties and will remain in effect until at least Sept. 20. Restaurants in those counties that serve alcohol will remain open but must stop serving alcoholic beverages after 10 p.m. under the new emergency order.

“I don’t make these decisions lightly,” the governor told a news conference in Johnston, “but these actions are absolutely necessary.”

Reynolds said the action is required to slow the COVID-19 spread — especially among the 18-40 age cohort — to prevent negative impacts on Iowa’s workforce, health care and school settings. She also requested hosts of gatherings of more than 10 people to maintain 6-foot social distancing and she is encouraging Iowans aged two and older to wear masks in public settings.