Reynolds orders closure of bars in 6 Iowa counties
Reynolds orders closure of bars in 6 Iowa counties

Virus Outbreak Iowa

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered the closure of bars in six Iowa counties due to a surge in positive coronavirus tests. 

 Charlie Neibergall

JOHNSTON — Gov. Kim Reynolds has invoked a new public health emergency proclamation that will close all bars, taverns, breweries and nightclubs in six counties where spikes in positive coronavirus cases recently have ramped up — especially among young people in the 19-24 age range.

The proclamation takes effect at 5 p.m. today in Black Hawk, Dallas, Johnson, Linn, Polk and Story counties and will remain in effect until at least Sept. 20. Restaurants in those counties that serve alcohol will remain open but must stop serving alcoholic beverages after 10 p.m. under the new emergency order.

“I don’t make these decisions lightly,” the governor told a news conference in Johnston, “but these actions are absolutely necessary.”

Reynolds said the action is required to slow the COVID-19 spread — especially among the 18-40 age cohort — to prevent negative impacts on Iowa’s workforce, health care and school settings. She also requested hosts of gatherings of more than 10 people to maintain 6-foot social distancing and she is encouraging Iowans aged two and older to wear masks in public settings.

Reynolds said it is her hope that she will be able to “dial back” the restrictions next month but she also noted that more stringent action also may be considered if parties and social gatherings where COVID-19 mitigation practices are not being observed just merely move to another venue outside of bar settings.

“We’re fully ready to take additional action if necessary,” the governor said. “We want to make sure that we get in front of this especially as we move into the flu season.”

Reynolds said the statewide level of positive COVID-19 cases among Iowans aged 19 to 24 has increased by 23 percent with dramatic spikes in Johnson and Story counties. Johnson County saw a jump in positive cases of 58 percent in the last 14 days and 69 percent in the past seven days while Story County’s numbers were up 67 percent over the last 14 days and 74 percent in the past week.

“Really the data is compelling,” she said, adding that her emergency action is intended to balance various factors in the face of increasing virus activity that threatens to increase hospitalization rates, impact staffing in health care facilities and schools and cause other workforce issues.

Concerned about COVID-19?

