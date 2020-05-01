Recalled Iowa workers skittish about safety could risk jobless aid

Included in the exemptions are workers experiencing symptoms and test positive for COVID-19, who have a household member diagnosed with the virus and needs care or who have recovered from COVID-19 but are experiencing medical complications making them unable to perform essential job duties.

Laid-off workers who do not have necessary child care or do not have transportation to work because of COVID-19 reasons also fall under the exceptions, she said.

Employees in any of those circumstances were encouraged to work with their employer in determining the best way to handle the situation to return to work.

“We do have a provision in our unemployment code that allows an individual to quit a job if they feel that their workplace is unsafe,” Townsend said. “However it takes more than a mere assertion by the employee to establish this to be true. If employer provides necessary steps, it may be difficult to establish a good faith basis to quit due to safety concerns.”

Refusing to return to work when recalled could be considered a “voluntary quit,” which would disqualify a claimant from benefits.