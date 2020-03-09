Juul Labs sought to court AGs as teen vaping surged

One of those meetings came in September 2018, when Juul representatives met with Pennsylvania's Josh Shapiro and four of his staffers for nearly two hours to discuss how to to stop young people from using the company's products.

Shapiro's office had called for Juul to pull its fruit and dessert flavors from the market and reduce the high nicotine levels of its e-cigarettes. Yet the company declared these weren't bugs, but features that adult smokers wanted, according to an eight-page memo written by a Juul executive that recounted the conversation.

A spokeswoman for Shapiro said members of his staff "meet with companies to discuss potential violations of the laws" and to see if they will correct them. Last month Shapiro announced that Pennsylvania would sue Juul for allegedly misleading the public about the addictiveness of its e-cigarettes.

In late October 2018, Juul's political action committee donated more than $38,000 to incumbent state attorneys general and one first-time candidate for the office, according to a review of campaign finance records. By then, Juul was squarely in the crosshairs of FDA regulators, who were sounding the alarm on teen vaping after survey data showed e-cigarette use among high school students had jumped nearly 80% in the past year.