Iowa governor's push to reopen schools descends into chaos

Reynolds noted that one of her daughters will be teaching in-person classes and eight of her grandchildren will be going to school this fall.

Since her order, Iowa's outbreak has only gotten worse. Its per capita cases are the highest in the Midwest, the number of patients now in the hospital has increased to nearly 300, deaths surpassed 1,000 Wednesday, and dozens of nursing homes are suffering outbreaks. The governor has refused to order the wearing of masks statewide.

As of Wednesday, only a few districts across the state would qualify to request a waiver under the state's calculations.

Making matters worse: The data the state is using to calculate local positivity rates has been flawed.

The Fort Dodge district this week said its positivity rate looked grimmer than it really was because a clinic failed to report up to 3,000 negative tests.

Other school districts are seeing worse outbreaks than the state data would indicate. Reynolds' office announced Wednesday that it is fixing a major flaw in the data that unintentionally backdated thousands of negative and positive test results, which will lower or raise each county's 14-day positivity rate.