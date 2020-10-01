IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST

A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest:
MIXED-DRINK RULES: Officials with the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division announced Thursday that administrative rules to address the filling, sealing and sale of mixed drinks or cocktails to-go have been filed and are now effective.
On June 29, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law House File 2540, which legalized the sale of mixed drinks or cocktails to-go by certain liquor license holders.
The legislation also authorized state regulators to adopt emergency administrative rules to implement the provisions of law related to mixed drinks or cocktails sold to-go. The rules prohibit the sale of mixed drinks or cocktails to-go in paper or Styrofoam cups, or plastic cups that are intended for one-time use. Lids with straw holes or sipping holes are also prohibited.
Containers of mixed drinks or cocktails to-go also must bear a seal that makes it apparent when that seal has been tampered with. The types of sealing methods allowed under the rules are heat shrink wrap bands around the cap or lid, twist-top caps that break apart when the container is opened, or vacuum or heat-sealed pouches containing the mixed drink or cocktail.
State officials say these container and sealing requirements are necessary to comply with federal open container laws and ensure that Iowa does not lose about $12 million in annual federal funding for bridge and road construction and repair projects. Mixed drinks or cocktails to-go that are in containers and have sealing methods allowed under the rules are not open containers and can be transported in the passenger area of motor vehicles. Customers transporting mixed drinks or cocktails to-go that are not in compliance with the rules in the passenger area of a motor vehicle could face a fine of $200 for an open container violation. Licensees found to be selling mixed drinks or cocktails to-go that are not in compliance with the rules could face a civil penalty, license suspension or license revocation.
ELECTION SECURITY: Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced a new cybersecurity initiative Thursday that he said is designed to ensure the protection of Iowa’s election infrastructure.
Pate said protecting elections with proven cybersecurity controls is a top priority for his office so he has been forging and building upon partnerships with federal, state and local authorities as well as private sector industry leaders with a goal of improving Iowa’s election infrastructure. To that end, he said, Iowa has become the second state in the nation to create a Vulnerability Disclosure Program, inviting private-sector security researchers to test Iowa’s system.
For the initiative, Pate’s office has partnered with Bugcrowd, which he described as a national leader in crowdsourced cybersecurity.
“We already have a strong infrastructure in place, but election cybersecurity is a race without a finish line,” Pate said in a statement. “We are bolstering our cyber maturity by allowing responsible testing and reporting of our systems to the private sector.”
The Vulnerability Disclosure Program is part of the core cybersecurity framework recommended by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the National Institute of Standards and Technology, he said. More than 50 researchers already have partnered with the Secretary of State’s Office on this new venture.
RURAL INITIATIVE: Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Empower Rural Iowa Initiative now has a new educational event to bolster existing programs and support a statewide network of program leaders. Organizers say the first Iowa Leadership Exchange 2020 will be held virtually Oct. 21-22.
The new event is supported by the Growing Rural Iowa Task Force to help existing programs grow and assist a statewide network of program leaders. The Iowa Leadership Exchange 2020 is designed for rural leadership program directors to share best practices to renew and improve existing programs, according to a news release issued Thursday by the governor’s office. The event will feature strategies for elevating local leadership, steps for increased diversity and inclusion, and “Best Practice Labs,” according to the governor’s office.
“The Growing Rural Iowa Task Force was created to address leadership and community development in rural communities,” said Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, co-chairman of the Governor’s Empower Rural Iowa Initiative. “The Iowa Leadership Exchange 2020 will create connecting opportunities for rural leadership programs to share ideas, best practices and provide tools to help make Iowa’s rural communities even more attractive for our workforce.”
To learn more or to register for the event, go to iowaeda.com/empowerruraliowa.
VIRTUAL ARTS: Officials with the state Department of Cultural Affairs said Thursday they are offering more online resources and tools for Iowans to learn about art, history, film and culture.
Agency leaders say there are an array of free online resources for students and lifelong learners — for in-class and at-home education, extracurricular fun and professional development. The department also announced a new Virtual Arts Experience Grant to help schools and arts organizations provide online arts activities for K-12 students whose exposure to the arts may be limited.
Among the offerings are the Iowa Arts Council’s new Virtual Arts Experiences Grants of $500 to $1,000 for Iowa schools and $1,000 to $10,000 for Iowa nonprofits that want to provide online arts activities, performances and educational content in a year when the pandemic has kept guest artists from visiting schools and kept most classes from visiting museums or performing arts centers. The department recently curated several new tours on its Iowa Culture mobile app, which maps more than 3,500 arts, history and cultural landmarks throughout all 99 counties. The new self-guided tours include historic sites from “Iowa’s Presidential Past” (available through Nov. 9) as well as sites along the Grant Wood Scenic Byway and the Loess Hills National Scenic Byway (both available through Nov. 23). The app is available for free from the App Store and Google Play.
