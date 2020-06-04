Grassley vows to block Trump nominees over watchdog firings

In a May 26 letter, the White House said Trump followed the law when he fired multiple inspectors general, but offered no new details about why the internal watchdogs were let go.

White House counsel Pat Cipollone said in the five-page letter that Trump has the authority to remove inspectors general, that he appropriately alerted Congress and that he selected qualified officials as replacements. The letter did little to quell outrage from Democrats and good-government groups that fear the Republican president is moving to dismantle a post-Watergate network of watchdogs meant to root out corruption, fraud and other problems inside federal agencies.

The tumult has not been limited to the watchdog offices at the State Department and the intelligence community. Trump also demoted Glenn Fine from his role as acting inspector general at the Pentagon, effectively removing him as head of a special board to oversee auditing of the coronavirus economic relief package. Fine resigned last week.

And Trump moved to replace acting IGs at the departments of Transportation and Health and Human Services.

Taken together, the moves have raised alarms about efforts to weaken government oversight and about possible retaliation for investigations or actions seen as unfavorable to the administration.