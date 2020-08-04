Gov. Reynolds warns schools not to defy law

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JOHNSTON — Gov. Kim Reynolds warned school districts Tuesday that defy her directive of providing at least 50 percent of core instruction in-person when classes resume later this summer that they would not meet state requirements for instructional time and would have to make up the time later.

Speaking to reporters, the governor said most of Iowa’s school districts are planning to resume classes in compliance with the state directive.

The five or so that are looking to provide at least initial instruction via online only, or with a hybrid that falls short of the in-person threshold, will be in violation of state law if they defy last week’s proclamation.

“The law is the law and we expect our schools to operate within the law,” said Reynolds, who indicated her administration is trying to balance safety with the needs of students but is being thwarted by news media “scare tactics” that are escalating the anxiety of students, parents and teachers.

Districts that don’t live up to the in-person requirement are “defying the law” established by the Legislature in Senate File 2310 that she signed earlier this year.