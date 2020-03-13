Curtailing sports hurting Iowa casinos? You bet

“For the most part, we’re not going to see very much activity for sports betting in the month of March,” commission administrator Brian Ohorilko said, noting the casinos’ focus has rightfully shifted to the health and safety of their customers during an “evolving” situation.

He said he has not heard of any casinos “that are talking about closing down.”

Ohorilko — who last week released economic impact information indicating state-licensed casinos contributed more than $1.1 billion to the Iowa economy ¬— noted the sports wagering is a small portion of the industry’s overall operations and the impact on sports betting is something it will work through.

TOUGH ON IOWA

Bichsel, of the Gambling.com Group, noted the full impact of this halting of sports betting will depend on how short-lived the interruption is and when the competition returns.

“This is a generational occurrence,” he said. “It’s had a devastating effect on sports.”

Bichsel called the situation in Iowa a “perfect storm” — in that casinos that had invested in a new offering and were just gearing up a new customer base heading into one of the premiere multigame, multiday sports events in March Madness when it got waylaid by the coronavirus.