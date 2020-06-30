CAPITOL DIGEST

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest for Tuesday, June 30, 2020:

DHS DIRECTOR TO LEAD PUBLIC HEALTH: Kelly Garcia, the director of the Iowa Department of Human Services, was charged by Gov. Kim Reynolds to also serve as interim director of the state public health department.

Garcia, who has directed DHS since November, replaces former public health director Gerd Clabaugh, who is retiring on July 31.

“Kelly Garcia has done an outstanding job at DHS, and her expertise and work ethic will bring great value to IDPH,” Reynolds said in a news release. “This is an opportunity to increase cooperation and collaboration between these two agencies to better serve Iowans. I also want to express my continued gratitude to IDPH, DHS employees for their efforts during these unprecedented times.”

IOWA ADDED TO NEW YORK TRAVEL ADVISORY: Iowa was one of eight states added to New York’s travel advisory, which requires any individuals traveling from those states to quarantine for two weeks.