Bill would allow guns in vehicles at Iowa workplaces, schools

DES MOINES — Gun rights, property rights and religious liberty collided in an Iowa Senate subcommittee Thursday.

In the end, the Second Amendment prevailed as the panel advanced Senate File 459 that would prohibit employers from banning employees from carrying firearms to the job site if they have permits to carry. Employees would have to keep the firearms and ammunition out of sight and inside a locked vehicle.

Later, another subcommittee signed off on a bill allowing people with a permit to carry to have a gun in their vehicle when transporting children to and from school if they remain in the vehicle in a parking area or driveway.

In both cases, Sen. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig, said the intent was to allow “hundreds of thousands of law-abiding Iowans to enjoy their constitutional rights.”

Business, religious and domestic violence interests objected to the bill, arguing it would usurp private property rights and, in the cases of houses of worship, possibly conflict with religious tenets.

Picking, choosing