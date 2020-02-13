Iowa Senate panel debates ‘religious freedom restoration act’

Kelly Shackelford of the First Liberty Institute said a third of the economy is religious-based organizations and businesses.

“Since when did the people of Iowa decide that their freedoms were for sale?” said Shackelford, a lawyer who argues religious-freedom cases. “I just don’t think that this is a good argument for lessening freedoms of the people of the state.”

But representatives of large companies, such as Des Moines-based Principal Financial Group, warned passage of the religious-freedom legislation would have a “chilling effect” on Iowa companies that conduct international business and recruit skilled workers to Iowa.

Burlington Baptist minister Brad Cranston countered that 21 states have similar laws on the books and the federal standards date back to legislation signed by President Bill Clinton, which “doesn’t pick winners and losers” but provides guidelines to the courts in cases where people say they are following the dictates of their faith.

“Government should not have unchecked power to intrude on Iowans’ freedom,” said Cranston, who joined Chuck Hurley of the Family Leader in accusing opponents of using “scare tactics in concocting hypothetical scenarios” and a “very inaccurate twisting of what we’re talking about.”

“What the (religious freedom restoration act) is talking about is having a level playing field — not discrimination but level,” Hurley said. “For whatever reason, this bill has gotten twisted, and we need to untwist it.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0