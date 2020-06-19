WEEK IN REVIEW: Illinois Statehouse

Raoul said in the statement his symptoms remain mild and he continues to be in contact with staff to manage operations of his office. The programs and services provided by the attorney general’s office will continue uninterrupted, he said.

The attorney general also said he has been self-isolating since first experiencing symptoms and will continue to do so upon guidance from doctors and public health authorities. Raoul said he is in the process of identifying individuals he came into contact with, and they would be advised to self-isolate and seek telehealth guidance.

The news release did not say where Raoul may have contracted the virus, but on June 6, he attended a South Suburban Day of Action in Calumet City with several other elected officials, including Gov. JB Pritzker. Both of the leaders spoke at the event.

“The governor attended an event with the attorney general on Saturday, June 6. The governor always wears a mask and will be tested again today after attending a march and other public events,” a spokesperson said in an email statement Tuesday.