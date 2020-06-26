State reopens as positivity rate ticks slightly upward, hospital bed usage remains on decline

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — As the state entered Phase 4 of its COVID-19 reopening plan Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported more than 800 new cases of the virus among more than 30,000 tests completed for the second straight day.

The 857 new cases among 30,425 tests completed made for a 2.8% positivity rate, matching Thursday’s number. That put the rolling, seven-day positivity rate for tests conducted at 2.7%, which was an increase of one-tenth of a percent from the previous day, and an increase of three-tenths of a percent from the seven-day rolling rate on Tuesday.

The two consecutive days of more than 850 new cases is the first time that has happened since June 6-7, when there were 975 and 867 cases, respectively. Each day since then, the cases remained below 800, dipping to a low of 462 in a one-day period on June 22 before moving upward once again.

On Thursday, Gov. JB Pritzker said he would not hesitate to move any of the state’s four reopening regions backward if COVID-19 cases pick up, but he said he still viewed the state as on a stable path even though it saw more than 800 new cases.