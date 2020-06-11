Perspectives on Progress: Evans says police conversation should be about ‘bad individuals’

“Do you believe that people should be, you know, killed by the police and harassed by the police or harassed by individuals, bad individuals working as police,” Evans asked. “I mean, this is a, to me, is a very simple question.”

He said he was glad there was video of Floyd’s death, which came as a Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

“At least with video, people who don't have experience can see that, you know, we're not lying, exaggerating,” he said. “I mean, these are actual realities, you know, that people have to deal with when bad individuals are given police power.”

Evans said while some would like to see swift change, progress is often “incremental” and is going to take more than just changing laws.

“I'm not always one to say we have to change the law to change society, necessarily,” he said. “Because a lot of this is really how you treat human beings, more so than, you know, law X, Y and Z.”

While Evans said he is supportive of “aggressive” policing in certain situations, there needs to be more scrutiny of police use of lethal force and how officers detain individuals.