Illinois COVID-19 update: Hospital bed, ventilator usage remains on decline

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 766 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease Thursday, along with 91 additional deaths.

The new cases were a slight uptick from the number announced Wednesday, but the number was still far off the highs of April and May and represented the sixth straight day of fewer than 1,000 new cases. The low count comes despite a continued high volume of completed tests, with 22,325 test results reported Thursday.

That made for a one-day positivity rate of 3.4 percent, while the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate from June 4-10 is 4 percent.

IDPH has reported a total of 130,603 cases in Illinois in 101 counties, including 6,185 deaths since the pandemic began. There have been more than 1.1 million tests completed.

The numbers for persons hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of midnight Thursday were all at their lowest amounts since the state began reporting them daily on April 12. There were 2,365 hospital beds in use by COVID-19 patients. Of those, 638 were intensive care unit beds and there were 379 ventilators in use.