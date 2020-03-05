February marijuana sales top $34 million

SPRINGFIELD – Legal marijuana sales in the state remained strong in February, with nearly $35 million spent on marijuana and infused products in the second month of adult-use legalization.

Customers spent $34.8 million on 831,600 items over the 29-day period. Of that, $25.6 million was spent by Illinois residents, while out-of-staters spent about $9.2 million, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

The numbers do not include taxes collected.

“These numbers show there continues to be a strong demand across the state as the most equity-centric cannabis program in the country moves forward in Illinois,” said Toi Hutchinson, senior cannabis advisor to Gov. JB Pritzker. “As the adult use cannabis industry continues to grow, so will the number of opportunities for consumers and entrepreneurs alike – especially those from communities who suffered the most during the failed war on drugs.”

The numbers are down slightly from January, which saw $39.2 million in sales over a 31-day span. That generated $7.3 million in cannabis tax revenue for the state, plus another $3.1 million in retail sales taxes that are shared between the state and local governments. Tax numbers for February are not yet available.