CAPITOL RECAP: Residents ordered to stay home; unemployment surges; disaster declaration;

SPRINGFIELD – Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday, March 20, issued a “Stay at Home” order throughout Illinois, directing all residents to stay home except to conduct essential business, and all non-essential businesses to stop operations.
The order, which took effect at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 21, will extend at least through Tuesday, April 7. The sweeping step is meant to slow the spread of the highly contagious novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, but it does allow several exemptions.
On Thursday, March 26, Illinois saw its largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases, at 673, and deaths, at seven. Cases have been reported in 37 counties, but health officials say everyone should assume the virus is in circulation where they live.
There are now 3,491, including 47 deaths tied to the virus in the state, while approximately 86% of fatalities have been in people over 60 years of age. Experts have also repeatedly warned a lack of testing means the actual total is probably much higher, as only 21,542 tests have been conducted in the state.
Though Illinois is “in a period of exponential growth” in cases, IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said prevention measures like social distancing, school closures and the stay-at-home order have allowed the state to be “slightly under” initial forecasts and predictions.
UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS: More than 114,000 workers in Illinois filed first-time unemployment claims in the week ending March 21 as the United States saw its biggest one-week spike in recorded history. 3.2 million workers filing for benefits.
The total number of new claims in Illinois last week was 114,663, a 950% jump over the previous week and a 1,338% increase over the same week last year when there were only 7,933 new unemployment claims.
EMERGENCY FUNDING: New federal and charitable funding will soon be available to Illinoisans affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as the state on Thursday, March 26, saw its largest one-day spike of new cases and deaths during the pandemic.
President Donald Trump approved Illinois’ disaster declaration on Thursday, allowing the state to access emergency funding to expand health care services like increasing hospital and housing capacity and expanding telehealth services.
STATE RESPONSE: Gov. JB Pritzker announced Thursday, March 26, an independent fund, operated by the United Way of Illinois and the Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations, to support nonprofit organizations serving people most impacted by the pandemic.
Led by the governor’s sister, Chicago real estate investor and former U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker, the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund has already raised more than $23 million.
“These funds will help many people across our state who are really, really hurting now,” she said.
FINANCIAL RELIEF: Gov. JB Pritzker announced a number of financial initiatives Wednesday, March 25, to assist owners of bars, restaurants, hotels and other small businesses during the economic slowdown caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic. Applications for the loans and grants are available at coronavirus.illinois.gov or on the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity’s website.
Pritzker additionally is pushing Illinois’ tax filing deadline from April 15 to July 15 to match the federal government’s action.
HELP FOR HOMEOWNERS: Gov. JB Pritzker on Wednesday, March 25, urged homeowners to contact their mortgage servicer to take advantage of an initiative Pritzker said he helped negotiate. Institutions, including the federal government and Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, that own mortgages agreed to offer multi-month payment delays.
PRISONER TRANSFERS: Gov. JB Pritzker on Thursday, March 26, signed two executive orders. One suspends all prisoner admissions from county jails to state prisons during Illinois’ disaster proclamation.
The director of the Illinois Department of Corrections, the order states, has the authority to make exceptions. County sheriffs, however, want the decision reevaluated because they say it risks the health of inmates and guards because of overcrowding.
TESTS AND SUPPLIES: Coronavirus tests, which remain in short supply, are prioritized for hospitalized patients and patients with severe underlying conditions as well as symptomatic health care workers, first responders and other critical infrastructure workers.
HOSPITALS PREPARE: Gov. JB Pritzker said Tuesday, March 24, the state is stockpiling medical supplies and working to expand its hospital capacity, even by converting some closed hotels into isolation facilities, as it braces for a sharp increase in demand due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
PRICE GOUGING: The Illinois Attorney General’s office has been working with a reduced and mostly remote staff the last 10 days, but it continues to warn against COVID-19-related price gouging, scams and utility shut-offs.
On Wednesday, March 25, Raoul’s office issued another release announcing efforts with a bipartisan group of 32 other attorneys general urging Amazon, Facebook, eBay, Walmart and Craigslist to “rigorously monitor price gouging practices by online sellers using their services.”
SESSION CANCELED: Lawmaking remains on hold in Illinois amid the COVID-19 pandemic as the state’s Senate and House each canceled next week’s scheduled session Wednesday, March 25.
EXECUTIVE ORDERS: Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker is on a pace to set a modern-day record for issuing the most executive orders by an Illinois governor.
In just the first three months of this year, Pritzker has already issued 12 executive orders, including 10 since he declared a public health disaster on March 9 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
RECESSION AHEAD?: A commission that advises the General Assembly on revenue and economic issues is warning that a slowdown of business activity caused by the COVID-19 outbreak is likely to bring about a recession that could cause a 20% drop in state revenues, spread out over a number of fiscal years.
ECONOMIC, BUDGET IMPACTS: Gov. JB Pritzker on Tuesday, March 24, acknowledges the state’s economy is likely to suffer due to social restrictions to slow the coronavirus outbreak, and that state revenues are likely to suffer as well, which could lead to budget cuts.
In his budget message to the General Assembly in February, Pritzker outlined a $42 billion spending plan that was based, in part, on an economic forecast of continued modest growth, both in the state and nationally. But Pritzker acknowledged Tuesday that assumption no longer holds.
MEDICAL SUPPLIES: On Monday, March 23, one day after Pritzker and President Donald Trump feuded on Twitter, the governor announced a new partnership with the manufacturing and biotech industries in the state to produce needed supplies and called for donations of personal protective equipment, or PPE.
Pritzker said as the state tries to ramp up its preparation efforts in terms of supplies, it is working with in-state manufacturers and trying to purchase supplies on the marketplace. In an effort to bid for ventilators, Pritzker said Illinois was competing with the federal government. In another case, it was bidding against other states and other countries.
NATIONAL GUARD RUMORS: The Illinois National Guard is assisting the state’s COVID-19 response by setting up testing centers and other civil action, not preparing for military action as has been rumored on social media, its adjutant general said during a news briefing on the virus Monday, March 23.
Brig. Gen. Richard Neely, adjutant general of the Illinois National Guard, reassured Illinoisans at Gov. JB Pritzker’s daily coronavirus news conference in Chicago.
Neely said the Guard has begun setting up testing centers, other soldiers are helping distribution of medical equipment, and a “specialized engineering team” is assessing closed-down hospital sites and "identifying which ones are easy to quickly turn on if we need that additional capacity."
COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS: The novel coronavirus could “create long-lasting, devastating damage” to Illinois health care facilities that serve vulnerable communities.
Community health centers are treating fewer patients than normal after all 390 locations around the state canceled routine and preventative medical visits to slow the spread of COVID-19 per guidance from federal and state officials.
That means fewer government reimbursements for facilities that use them to pay staff salaries and purchase supplies. According to a report from Capital Link, community health centers in Illinois are projected to lose almost $140 million in revenue over the next three months, or 70% of the business typically generated.
VOLUNTEERISM URGED: Gov. JB Pritzker on Sunday, March 22, called for volunteerism from healthy Illinoisans and increased blood donations. The governor directed potential volunteers to serve.illinois.gov.
PRITZKER, TRUMP SPAR: Gov. JB Pritzker was critical of the federal government’s COVID-19 response in a cable news appearance Sunday, March 22, prompting an angry Twitter reply from President Donald Trump as the number of confirmed cases in Illinois surpassed 1,000 and known virus-related deaths grew to nine.
On CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday morning, the governor claimed that a lack of coordinated action from Washington has forced states into some of the drastic steps they have taken.
“There is no doubt that the economy is being significantly harmed by the delays that the federal government had during January and February getting going dealing with this,” Pritzker told host Jake Tapper. “That’s why we’ve had to go on stay-at-home orders or keeping kids at home or closing bars and restaurants and so on.”
While Pritzker said “Illinoisans of all political stripes are doing their part” in addressing the virus, he added “I'm finding it hard to contain my anger with Donald Trump's response to this national crisis.”
Trump, in a Tweet, took aim at Pritzker, other critical governors and the media.
“(JB Pritzker), Governor of Illinois, and a very small group of certain other Governors, together with Fake News @CNN & Concast (MSDNC), shouldn’t be blaming the Federal Government for their own shortcomings. We are there to back you up should you fail, and always will be!” the president posted to Twitter.
That prompted a Twitter response from Pritzker and his comments at the daily briefing later in the afternoon.
“You wasted precious months when you could've taken action to protect Americans & Illinoisans. You should be leading a national response instead of throwing tantrums from the back seat. Where were the tests when we needed them? Where's the PPE? Get off Twitter & do your job,” the governor wrote.
RETIRED MEDICAL WORKERS CALLED: Governor JB Pritzker on Saturday, March 21, issued a “call to action” to retired health care workers to help fight Illinois’ COVID-19 outbreak, as the state enters its first day under a “stay-at-home” order aimed to stifle the spread of the disease.
NEED FOR HEALTH CARE SUPPLIES: Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike on Saturday, March 21, asked people to limit non-essential dental procedures and elective surgeries so that health care workers can use the personal protective equipment (PPE) involved, including masks, gloves and gowns.
Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit news service operated by the Illinois Press Foundation that provides coverage of state government to newspapers throughout Illinois. The mission of Capitol News Illinois is to provide credible and unbiased coverage of state government to the more than 400 daily and weekly newspapers that are members of the Illinois Press Association.
