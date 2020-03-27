CAPITOL RECAP: Residents ordered to stay home; unemployment surges; disaster declaration;

PRITZKER, TRUMP SPAR: Gov. JB Pritzker was critical of the federal government’s COVID-19 response in a cable news appearance Sunday, March 22, prompting an angry Twitter reply from President Donald Trump as the number of confirmed cases in Illinois surpassed 1,000 and known virus-related deaths grew to nine.

On CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday morning, the governor claimed that a lack of coordinated action from Washington has forced states into some of the drastic steps they have taken.

“There is no doubt that the economy is being significantly harmed by the delays that the federal government had during January and February getting going dealing with this,” Pritzker told host Jake Tapper. “That’s why we’ve had to go on stay-at-home orders or keeping kids at home or closing bars and restaurants and so on.”

While Pritzker said “Illinoisans of all political stripes are doing their part” in addressing the virus, he added “I'm finding it hard to contain my anger with Donald Trump's response to this national crisis.”

Trump, in a Tweet, took aim at Pritzker, other critical governors and the media.