'You swore an oath': Rally in Davenport supports impeachment of Trump

“When I see Sen. Ernst behind our President nodding away I think, I wish they would think for themselves,” Cook said. “If they’re going to look the other way with this, our current president is going to bulldoze full-force ahead and do more damage in our country and across the world.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Norm Bower of Davenport said there are parallels between the impeachment of Trump and the impeachment of President Richard Nixon.

“We’ve had people like Sen. (Lindsey) Graham (R-South Carolina) talk about he doesn’t want any more evidence, that he doesn’t want to be confused with the facts, so to speak,” Bower said. That brought to mind Earl Landgrebe, a Republican from Indiana who served in the House and was one of four people to vote against impeaching Nixon.

Before Nixon’s resignation, Landgrebe said he had a closed mind and didn’t want to be confused by the facts.

“The thought that history would repeat itself so succinctly is shocking,” Bower said. “I’m just concerned that we’re not going to treat the process fairly.

“I agree with Nancy Pelosi, in that no one came to D.C. for this purpose but there was a crime committed and he needs to be held accountable,” Bower added.