With March Madness looming, lawmakers renew college athlete endorsement push

“I want to see them and their families thrive on the work that they put in,” he said. “I feel like enough hard work is put in that these kids should definitely be able to benefit from it in a way that is positive.”

Rep. Kambium Buckner, a Chicago Democrat who cosponsors the bill in the House, played football at the University of Illinois, went to law school and concentrated on sports and entertainment law.

“What I saw firsthand is that the window to profit from skillset and likeness is very short and finite for the majority of these women and men,” he said.

Sterling Brown agreed and said sacrifices players make for college basketball include late nights and time away from family.

“Those who got the bigger names are going to have a bigger chance to go to the NBA and fulfill their dreams financially and on the basketball side,” the younger Brown said. “And some who got big names on campus are not really going to get that shot all the time, so if they can get a little something while they’re in college and while they got that hype and that buzz around their name and everybody is buying their jersey, everybody is watching them and following them, and they can help their family, why not?”