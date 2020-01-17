Thousands of Illinoisans to get driving privileges back: Pritzker signs bill eliminating suspensions for most non-moving violations

SPRINGFIELD — Tens of thousands of Illinoisans who have had their driver’s license suspended or revoked for having too many unpaid parking tickets or fines for other non-moving violations will soon get their driving privileges reinstated.

Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday signed Senate Bill 1786 into law. Effective July 1, it repeals existing laws that either required or allowed the secretary of state to suspend driving privileges for unpaid fines and other violations.

Dubbed the “License to Work Act,” it passed the Senate on March 28 by a vote of 38-10. The House didn’t take up the bill until the fall veto session when it passed that chamber on Oct. 29 by a vote of 88-27.

“With this bipartisan legislation, Illinois now recognizes the fact that suspending licenses for having too many unpaid tickets, fines, and fees doesn’t necessarily make a person pay the bill — but it does mean that people don’t have a way to pay,” Pritzker said in a statement. “We, as a state, have a vested interest in making sure all our residents who need their licenses to apply to a job or an apprenticeship program, or who already use their licenses to drive to work, to the grocery store, or to the doctor, don’t lose those opportunities because of a practice that reinforces cycles of instability.”