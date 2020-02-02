The undecideds: Some Iowans finally picking a candidate, others remain undecided

It’s crunch time, and Crystal Meier knows it.
The Iowa presidential precinct caucuses are Monday. So Meier, one of thousands of undecided Iowa Democrats, has narrowed her list down.
To four.
“There are more quality people and there are more people who have similar beliefs and goals, and that makes it more difficult,” she said.
In this second installment of a series on undecided caucus participants, Lee and Gazette reporters reconnected with the undecided Iowa Democrats to see whether they have chosen a candidate to support in the caucuses on Monday.
Some said they finally have made their choice.
But others, like Meier, remained on the fence with just a few days to go.
“We have to decide what paths are most important and what we are willing to compromise on,” Meier said.
In a Monmouth poll published this week, roughly half of the Iowa Democrats who responded said they could still change their minds.
Shari Loftsgard, a 55-year-old woman from Robins who has made up her mind, offered her theory as to why so many Iowa Democrats have had a difficult time picking a favorite candidate despite the caucus campaign lasting for more than a year.
“There’s a wealth of good candidates. And that is a good thing. It is hard to choose from the range of options we have. There are a lot of ideas I want,” Loftsgard said. “I wish we could put a few of these together and make a perfect candidate.”
Meier is a longtime caucus participant and Mason City resident. She said she has caucused in nearly every presidential cycle since 1988, and that she knew the 2020 Democratic presidential race would be a tough decision because of the number of candidates, but that she didn’t think she would still be undecided at this point in the process.
Reached Thursday, just four days before the caucuses, Meier said she is still considering former vice president Joe Biden, former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg, Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
But Meier did manage to cross one name off her list: New York entrepreneur Andrew Yang.
Meier said she dropped Yang not because she doesn’t like him, but because he does not have the foreign policy experience she feels is necessary for the commander in chief.
“There’s no getting around that,” she said. “You can surround yourself with excellent people, but I believe you should have some experience in that portion of the job.”
Meier said her goal is to narrow her list to one candidate before caucus night. She said she planned to attend several campaign events before then.
Meier is not the only member of this project still tortured by the decision.
Jeremy Dusenberry is still undecided. The fast-food worker from Muscatine is wavering between Sanders, Biden, former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, and even more candidates he likes.
And Dusenberry said he feels no rush to decide.
“They’re all over TV,” he said.
You have free articles remaining.
Dusenberry conceded he may enter his caucus precinct on Monday still undecided.
“It might have to happen that way,” he said.
Nelson Kraschel, from Clear Lake, hopes to go into the caucuses with a favorite candidate in mind, but he, too, conceded it’s possible he’ll walk into the precinct still undecided.
Kraschel, whose list had included Klobuchar, Buttigieg and former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg, said he remains undecided but is giving more attention to Bloomberg.
Mike Safley’s priority has not changed — he still wants the candidate who has the best chance of defeating Republican incumbent President Donald Trump — but neither has his list of finalists. Safley, a semi-retired electrical engineer from Muscatine, said he remains undecided between his first choice, Biden, and Sanders.
A close poll watcher, Safley worries that the impeachment trial might dampen support for Biden, whose son Hunter has become Republicans’ target of thus far unsubstantiated claims of corruption.
“The optics of Biden’s son was not a good deal for Joe Biden,” Safley said. “They’re fighting him in the Senate, trying to poison him with that.”
Safley said he is waiting for last-minute polls to gauge Biden’s viability. If Biden starts to fall in the polls, Safley said he will consider switching to Sanders.
Safley said he also prefers Buttigieg over Sanders, but worries about Buttigieg’s apparent lackluster support among black voters. He also fears that Buttigieg — who is openly gay and married — would be penalized by general election voters for his sexuality.
“I think a lot of conservative elderly people may have a problem with (Buttigieg’s) sexuality,” Safley said. “It doesn’t bother me, but that’s old folks set in their ways. I don’t discourage him at all, myself. I like him actually more than I do Bernie, but I think Bernie has a better path forward to the Democratic nomination.”
But some Iowa Democrats are making headway.
Loftsgard said she was sufficiently impressed by Buttigieg at a recent campaign event and has decided to caucus for him.
Although she also left open the door to having her mind changed in these final days.
As recently as nine days earlier, Loftsgard had been considering Buttigieg, Warren, and Klobuchar.
“I really liked what he had to say,” Loftsgard said. “He seemed sincere and smart and seems like he has a lot of good ideas. At this point, I guess right now my intent is to caucus for Buttigieg.”
She noted the other candidates didn’t do anything to lose her support, and that she could still see herself changing her mind by the time she caucuses.
“We need an adult. Not that other Democrats aren’t adults,” she said. “I just like the way he presents himself.”
Doug Kennedy, a 24-year-old supply management worker for John Deere Co. who lives in Cedar Falls, has picked his candidate, too.
After considering each of the race’s longtime polling leaders — Biden, Buttigieg, Warren and Sanders — Kennedy said this week thinks he’s set on caucusing for Biden.
Kennedy said he based that decision not on any candidate appearances — he said he had not seen any other candidates since January 20 — but he said he “read more information about each candidate.”
“I am likely going to select Biden at this moment,” Kennedy said Wednesday. “I realized he is the most likely to beat Trump based on polling, and his moderate views align the most with mine.”
Reporters Graham Ambrose, Amie Rivers, Jared McNett, Ashley Stewart, and Brian Morelli contributed.