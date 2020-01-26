The undecideds: Many Iowa Democrats still considering multiple presidential candidates

Crystal Meier has caucused nearly every presidential cycle since 1988, and she has attended countless campaign events in northern Iowa over the past year.
And yet, with just more than a week left before the February 3 caucuses, Meier has not yet decided which candidate to support.
In fact, she's still considering five candidates.
“It’s not like I haven’t thought about it or haven’t given it any consideration. I just can’t decide,” Meier said.
Meier is not alone.
Many of the Democratic presidential candidates have been campaigning in Iowa for more than a year. And even though the caucuses are right around the corner, many Iowa Democrats remain undecided.
Iowans are famous for taking their time to decide which presidential candidate to support every four years in their first-in-the-nation presidential precinct caucuses, but they appear to be taking that to the extreme this caucus season. With a historically expansive field and a high-stakes decision — which candidate to nominate to face Republican President Donald Trump — many Iowa Democrats are waiting until the 11th hour to make their decision.
Recent polling showed roughly half of Iowa Democrats remain willing to have their minds changed, even in these late stages of the race to the February 3 caucuses.
Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg have been the consistent polling leaders in the race in Iowa, with each taking a turn as the front-runner. Amy Klobuchar has been surging lately, and Tom Steyer and Andrew Yang remain on Iowa Democrats’ radar.
Reporters from the Lee and Gazette newspapers talked to undecided Iowa Democrats across the state to understand their process in selecting a candidate to support. This story covers undecided Iowa Democrats and how they are wrestling with their decision; future coverage will follow these same voters as they make their final decision.
Doug Kennedy, 24, of Cedar Falls, who works at Deere and Co. in supply management, describes himself as a “moderate” Democrat. As of January 20, with just two weeks to go before the caucuses, Kennedy said he was torn between the four candidates who have been leading the polls.
“I like Biden, Pete, Warren and Bernie, in that order, at the moment,” Kennedy said.
Although Sanders and Warren, both U.S. senators, are generally classified as part of the progressive, not moderate, wing of the party, Kennedy said he nonetheless liked their “great track records in the Senate,” although he also said he worries that, “Their positions may be too liberal to win the general election.”
Kennedy said he thinks Biden has “great experience,” but expressed concern about Biden’s age: the former vice president would be 78 years old at inauguration.
He has the opposite concern with Buttigieg, who is 38 years old and whose highest elected office was mayor of South Bend, Ind.
“I like Pete’s positions and ideas, but I don’t know if he is experienced enough to handle being the president,” Kennedy said.
Aaron Christopher, a business owner from Bettendorf, is trying to decide between the candidates he views as the three moderates in the race: Biden, Buttigieg and Klobuchar, a U.S. senator from Minnesota.
Christopher said he worries about general election voters who do not have strong partisan leanings. The progressive or more liberal candidates, he fears, would not be able to win a general election race against Trump in crucial Midwestern swing states.
“I’m concerned with the middle,” Christopher said. “We lost the middle in the last election to Trump.
“The economy’s so good they’ll vote with their pocketbooks, not their principles,” he predicted. “I want a candidate to appeal to the center so we can win it.”
Also attempting to navigate the field’s centrist lane are Mike Safley, an electrical engineer from Muscatine, and Luke Becker, a 19-year-old Iowa City native and University of Iowa sophomore. Both said they are deciding between Biden and Buttigieg.
Safley said he likes some of the ideas proposed by Warren and Sanders — he called Warren’s wealth tax a “no-brainer” — but adds that he also is skeptical of some of their ambitious plans, especially at a time when, he said, the country is too far in debt and politically divided.
But Safley said he also has electability concerns with Buttigieg, too.
You have free articles remaining.
“I like Pete,” Safley said. “He’s a little young. I’m worried about the black vote. Without that population, he can’t win the nomination.”
A recent Washington Post-Ipsos national poll showed Buttigieg at 2% support among black Americans. That puts him seventh in the field, far behind field-leader Biden, at 48%, and second-place Sanders, at 20%.
Safley said his top concern is finding a nominee who can defeat Trump in the general election.
“We gotta bring our country back together,” Safley said.
Jeremy Dusenberry, a fast-food worker from Muscatine, is still considering Biden, Sanders and Tulsi Gabbard, a Congresswoman from Hawaii. And he came to see Buttigieg during a recent campaign event.
“I’m here to check him out,” he said. “Then I gotta go back to work.”
Dusenberry said he wants to see wages increase and to protect the planet from the impacts of climate change.
Shari Loftsgard, a 55-year-old woman from Robins, said she has been considering Buttigieg, Warren and Klobuchar.
Loftsgard said she likes Warren’s plans to root out corruption in the federal government, and she thinks Klobuchar “seems tough.”
But after recently attending a Buttigieg event, she is leaning toward him. She said she likes his health care plan, which he has dubbed Medicare for all who want it.
“He’s smart and well-spoken, and he is more of a centrist Democrat,” Loftsgard said. “His talk the other night that I went to really hit home with me.”
Morgan Post, a 35-year-old Des Moines woman, is weighing some of the more liberal candidates. She said she is deciding between Sanders, Warren and Yang. She recently attended a Sanders event in Des Moines.
“I really would like to see someone who’s really passionate, says that they will do something about climate change. That’s really important to me,” Post said.
Clear Lake resident Nelson Kraschel's shortlist includes Klobuchar, Buttigieg and former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg, who has not spent much time campaigning in Iowa but is running TV ads here.
According to the 67-year-old Kraschel, that triumvirate of candidates stands for what’s important to him.
“They’re closer to representing my thoughts and my beliefs than any others," Kraschel said.
Kraschel said even though Bloomberg hasn’t campaigned in Iowa, he appreciates the former mayor’s practicality and experience.
“What he did in New York City, that was a very difficult situation after 9/11,” Kraschel said.
As far as what will tip things for him, Kraschel said the important issues to him are the national debt and climate change. But even those might not be the final motivators. What decides it for him could be much simpler.
“It might come down to what I feel right before the caucuses," he said. "I guess that’s the best way to explain it.”
Meier, who lives in Mason City, has a shortlist that's still fairly long: she's still considering Biden, Buttigieg, Warren, Yang and Klobuchar. She said her goal is to have her list narrowed to one or two candidates by February 3.
Meier said the first — and perhaps, most important — characteristic she looks for in a candidate is electability.
“I think most of us who are undecided, or a lot of people who are undecided, know who we’d like to caucus for, but we’re not sure that’s where we’re going to go,” she said. “I think we’re concerned about wanting to get it right. We just want to get it right.”
Reporters Graham Ambrose, Amie Rivers, Jared McNett, Ashley Stewart, and Brian Morelli contributed.