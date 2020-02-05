State to release first $50 million of broadband expansion funding

Matt Schmit, head of the office of broadband within the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, said he expects applicants to include internet service providers, rural broadband cooperatives and possibly communities looking to invest in broadband.

“We’ll have an inclusive process when it comes to applicants,” he said. “The point is that you've got to have a strong track record of demonstrating that you can do this kind of work. And so we're going to be very diligent in making sure that any applicant that the state partners with is up to this work, and that we're making sound investments for the long haul.”

He said he also expects to see community and provider partnerships in some circumstances.

“And we want to hear ideas, we want to hear from you,” Schmit said. “Because this is not a state-driven approach. This is a partnership between our providers, our communities and folks who are interested in getting a better connectivity future for our communities around the state.”

