State says it has taken proactive approach to coronavirus

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois state health department says it is taking proactive steps against the spread of novel coronavirus as federal authorities warn that a spread of the virus in the U.S. is imminent.

“It's not so much a question of if this will happen anymore, but more really a question of when it will happen and how many people in this country will have severe illness," Dr. Nancy Messonnier of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said of the spread of the virus Tuesday, according to transcripts.

The 2019 coronavirus, called novel because it has not been observed in its current form prior to its spread in Wuhan, China, starting in December 2019, has been named COVID-19 by authorities.

Messonnier said the virus has seen “community spread” in Hong Kong, Italy, Iran, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand, meaning it has been spreading among people without identifiable points of contact with the existing virus.

She said the fact that the virus has caused illness resulting in death and has seen sustained person-to-person spread means it meets two criteria of being a pandemic.

“The world moves closer towards meeting the third criteria – worldwide spread of the new virus,” she said.