State’s top health official updates lawmakers on coronavirus

SPRINGFIELD – Illinois’ top health official Tuesday elaborated on the Department of Public Health’s efforts to contain the coronavirus, one day after a fourth person in the state tested positive for the illness.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the department, updated members of the Senate Public Health Committee on state and local efforts to prevent, contain and treat COVID-19, as well as the toll it has taken on state resources.

“The risk of coronavirus infection to the people of Illinois remains low, however, even as the risk is low, we are planning and preparing for all possibilities,” Ezike said.

She said the state has tested 116 people for the virus. Ninety tests have come back negative, four were confirmed as infected and 22 are still outstanding.

The four positive cases were all in Cook County. The most recent two, announced Saturday and Monday, were a couple in their 70s. Their tests await official confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.