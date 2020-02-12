State releases $500 million for statewide technology innovation network

Those hubs include partnerships with all of the state’s public universities, which will each create specific programs and facilities that fall in line with the IIN’s and DPI’s innovation, workforce development and economic growth goals. The stated goal of the program is to train the state’s workforce for in-demand technology jobs.

Pritzker said making Illinois a hub for technological innovation will make it a more desirable place for students specializing in technological fields to start their careers after college graduation.

“Through the Illinois Innovation Network, DPI’s success will radiate across the state to 15 hubs from Chicago to Rockford to Peoria to Edwardsville,” Pritzker said. “We are investing in workforce development and innovation and (Research) and (Development) all across our state.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot echoed the governor and said the project could be “a game changer” for the city, which will also be making improvements to the area surrounding the new facility. She said it will help the city and state retain students upon graduation.

“The problem is after we train and educate our students…they leave,” she said.