State police say forensic evidence backlog shrinking, needs more work

He said funding for a new forensic science lab to replace an old, outdated facility in Will County, along with the implementation of new robotics technology, will help speed the process as well.

Still, he said that building might be up to two years from construction even beginning.

He said other delays to forensic science include “investigations, the courts, training techniques and standards of evidence.”

He said a task force appointed by the governor would study all contributors to the delay in evidence processing. Gov. JB Pritzker appointed 15 members to that task force Monday. They include judicial representatives, anti-sexual assault advocates, law enforcers and others.

Advocates at the committee suggested families of victims who are awaiting the processing of evidence be appointed to the task force as well.

LaTonya Moore, who testified at the March committee hearing and again at Tuesday’s hearing, said she has had no communication from law enforcement about the forensic investigation of the 2018 murder of her daughter, Shantieya Smith, in Chicago.

“My daughter, to me, felt like a John Doe, she don’t even exist,” she said regarding the lack of response from law enforcement. “… What justice does she have?”