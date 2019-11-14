SPRINGFIELD — Legislation reinstating and retroactively applying tax break for aircraft parts cleared the Senate on Thursday overwhelmingly and without controversy despite the governor’s promise to veto the measure.
Supporters from both parties said the bill would protect Illinois’ competitiveness and maintain jobs. But Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, in public comments Monday, promised a veto if it reached his desk because it “would forgive $50 million of taxes that are owed by people who are in this private jet industry.”
Company officials for Moline's Elliott Aviation have previously said if the law is vetoed by Pritzker, as he has said he will and the veto is not overridden, it could greatly affect the company which employs 273 people, about two-thirds of all the workers at the Quad City International Airport.
According to its website, Elliott Aviation has been providing aircraft sales, aviation services and innovative solutions since 1936. Its work includes aircraft sales and acquisitions, avionics, maintenance, parts, paint and interiors, accessories, aircraft management, charter services and three locations in the Midwest — Moline, Des Moines and Minneapolis.
During Senate debate Thursday, Rachelle Crowe, a Democrat from Glen Carbon, said the sales tax exemption was on the books for years before expiring and lapsed without any regulatory or official bodies noticing. Repair companies, therefore, neglected to collect the tax from jet owners who had work done on their aircrafts during that period.
The bill is retroactive because it would be “absurd,” Crowe said, to think companies would go back to their customers to collect that sales tax years later.
Several senators, including Cahokia Democrat Christopher Belt, spoke of the “devastating” effects of not reinstating the tax break, including loss of jobs.
Republican Sen. Chapin Rose, from Mahomet, said it is “ludicrous” for Pritzker to consider vetoing a piece of legislation that, for his district, is about “jobs and the future economic vitality of the region.”
House Bill 3902 was approved by the Senate on a 48-1 vote, with the only no vote coming from newly appointed Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex. Two members voted present. The House passed the measure Oct. 30.
REBECCA ANZEL, ranzel@captiolnewsillinois.com