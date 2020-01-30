Senate bill would outlaw live animal prizes at carnivals

“(SB 2472) will allow prize winners to go into a pet shop and fully understand the animal that they are going to be caring for,” she said.

“As far as nostalgia, this bill will create an even better experience for kids who win the coupons,” she added. “They will be able to go to a pet store with their parents and pick out exactly which animal they want.”

Tyrrell, however, said teaming up with pet stores is unrealistic for carnival workers who are constantly on the road.

“Carnival people travel all over the state and all over the country,” he said. “They don’t have those local associations to do that. That would be very difficult, time-consuming and expensive.”

SB 2472 was assigned to the Senate agriculture committee on Tuesday. If it passes committee, the bill will go to the full Senate for a vote.