Republicans call for suspension, audit of automatic voter registration. Elections board: More than 1,100 applicants ‘erroneously categorized’ as opting out of registration

“(Automatic voter registration) is a complete mess today,” Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, said. “And I think, for myself personally, you know, we've been assured for over two months now that problems have been fixed, yet problems continue to come up. I've lost complete confidence in the secretary of state being able to carry out this program.”

The letter from the elections board informed the local election authorities of the error and directed them to a database where the voters in question could be found. It also recommended the voters be allowed to cast ballots in the upcoming primaries.

Dave Druker, a spokesperson for the secretary of state, noted any impacted voters would have the ability to vote via same-day registration if the issue was not rectified before the March 17 primaries.

In a phone call Wednesday, Druker said he was told by IT professionals the confusion in a “vast majority” of the cases stemmed from “conflicting information” given by automatic registrants who received the same form twice and gave different answers to registration questions.

“Essentially, we'd have situations where people on different parts of the form answered ‘yes’ and ‘no’ on the voter registration in terms of coming in and getting a driver's license,” he said.