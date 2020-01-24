Pritzker signs bill capping insulin costs

Diabetes affects more than 30 million people in the United States, including an estimated 1.3 million in Illinois. According to the American Diabetes Association, it’s a condition in which the body does not properly regulate its blood sugar level, either because it doesn’t produce its own insulin, known as Type 1 diabetes, or because the body doesn’t use insulin properly, which is Type 2 diabetes.

All patients with Type 1 diabetes, and many with Type 2, rely on regular insulin injections. Without them, they can suffer severe health consequences, and even death. But the price of insulin has been skyrocketing in recent years, nearly tripling between 2002 and 2013, according to the ADA.

With the signing of SB 667, Illinois became only the third state to cap out-of-pocket insulin prices. The law applies to people who are covered by health plans subject to state regulation. That includes most kinds of private insurance, the state Medicaid plan and the state employees’ health plan.

It does not, however, apply to self-insured plans, which many large companies with thousands of employees offer. Those plans are regulated under federal law.