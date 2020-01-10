Pritzker puts criminal justice reforms atop 2020 agenda: Action list includes ending cash bail, reducing minimum sentences

“Criminal justice reform is one of the major planks of our administration, something that we talked about for two years on the campaign trail and we’ve already made strides in our first year,” Pritzker said. “Going forward, we have a lot to do with criminal justice reform.”

He said top priorities include eliminating cash bail and reducing mandatory minimum sentences, “giving judges more discretion to take into account circumstances in each case.”

“Those two things will have, I think, a significant impact on incarceration, on reducing incarceration in jails and in prison,” he said. “We have a prison population of 40,000 in this state, we can reduce that and we can do it prudently.”

Pritzker didn’t give specifics on the mandatory minimum reforms or which minimums would be changed, but said “we’re looking at all the mandatory minimums.”

“It has to do with what kinds of crimes,” he said. “The more violent the crime, obviously, the more reticent we are to look at anything like that, but that’s all going to be examined by us and we’re going to move forward with the mission of reducing our prison population.”