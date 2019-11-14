Statehouse roundup

MARIJUANA: A cleanup bill written to ensure a smooth rollout of the legalization of adult-use marijuana in January passed both chambers of the Illinois General Assembly on Thursday. Public consumption of cannabis will be allowed only at locations that have no food and drink. It also strengthens and clarifies language that would allow employers to maintain zero-tolerance policies. It also cleans up language about expunging criminal records for people, ensuring that outstanding fines do not limit access to expungement.

ETHICS COMMISSION, DISCLOSURE: A pair of ethics reform bills passed both chambers Thursday at the Illinois Statehouse despite claims from Republicans that the measures were watered down, partisan and diversionary. While most House Republicans voted in favor of a resolution creating an ethics reform commission, which passed, 111-4, and a bill to require greater lobbyist disclosure, which passed, 110-5, they bombarded Democrats with criticism during floor debate. Republicans in the Senate supported the lobbyist disclosure measure, which passed by a 48-0 vote, but unanimously pulled support for the commission, citing what they believe is a partisan makeup. That measure passed 32-18.

INSULIN PRICE CAP: A cap on prescription insulin costs for some health insurance plans is headed to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who said Thursday he looks forward to signing the measure.

CHICAGO CASINO: Illinois lawmakers adjourned the fall veto session Thursday without voting on a bill to clear the way for development of a Chicago casino, despite last-minute efforts to get one through the House. Instead, they passed a measure that makes only technical changes to the massive gambling expansion bill they passed this spring. That bill adds measures dealing with fingerprinting and other issues that the Illinois Gaming Board said were needed in order to process applications for all the new casinos authorized by that bill, as well as sports wagering.

— JERRY NOWICKI / Capitol News Illinois