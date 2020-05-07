Pritzker: Employment security department processing claims ‘in timely manner’

Pritzker said he thought a viable COVID-19 treatment might be available before a vaccine, a development that would help the state’s regions begin to reopen.

“An effective treatment, I think, is potentially on the horizon and that will change everything,” he said. “(The Rebuild Illinois) plan can evolve. I’ve said we’re going to change the playbook — we need to because things will change as we go forward.”

Other notes

● Pritzker said national sports leagues moving to restore their seasons was good for residents’ “psyche,” but his primary concern was ensuring their safety.

There is no state in the U.S. that can safely have thousands of people gathering in stadiums, Illinois included, the governor said. In speaking with sports officials, he said he learned many plan to resume games without fans physically present.

● When asked whether the Nov. 3 general election will continue as planned, the governor said the General Assembly needs to pass a law allowing for mail-in ballots. He confirmed there will be in-person voting and how the state implements that with IDPH’s guidance “will be important.”