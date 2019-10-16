WHAT WE KNOW: The Orion school district has set a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Orion Middle School to discuss curriculum and facilities.
WHAT'S NEW: Superintendent Joe Blessman said Wednesday that one of the subjects to be brought up at the town hall, a new fine arts auditorium, could be financed with bonds being paid off that would involve maintaining the tax rate "or even bringing it down."
He said other facilities needs include tearing down the temporary classroom at the grade school which is used as a preschool classroom. The district is also looking at a covered path between the ag building and the high school so that students in ag, health and driver's ed classes aren't "soaking wet" in class.
He said the town hall meeting is an open forum and citizens can bring their concerns in for discussion.
WHAT'S NEXT: Baseball coach Jeremy Jungwirth asked the school board to reverse last month's decision not to let the baseball team go to Gulf Shores, Ala., next spring break for a baseball tournament. Several parents talked about the value of this past year's initial trip. Board members reiterated their concerns about sending the team every year rather than every other year, and wearing out community members who are asked to support more and more school fundraisers. The team will provide its own transportation, and in fact the trip was voted down through a motion that did not have the district providing a bus next spring. Board member Karl Kane said to reverse the vote, one of the board who cast a 'no' vote last time would have to bring it up for a motion to reconsider. Board president Peter Nedved said the board didn't have the issue on the agenda, so nothing could be done immediately.