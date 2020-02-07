National delegate numbers, independent caucus review on the way

Because the results are so close and some results are being called into question, media outlets have not declared a winner of the caucuses.

The state party does not declare a caucus winner.

The New York Times and Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign have notified the Iowa Democratic Party that they found what they believe to be errors in the results published in dozens of precincts. Price said the party has asked the campaigns to highlight any results that they feel are incorrect and also has extended until Monday the deadline for campaigns to request a recount or re-canvass of the statewide results.

The Buttigieg campaign told The Associated Press it will not be requesting a recanvass, and the Sanders campaign did not immediately reply to the AP’s question.

While the state delegate equivalents have been calculated, the number of national delegates awarded to the campaigns has not yet been published. Price said that should happen this weekend.

According to The Associated Press’ calculations, Buttigieg has won 13 national delegates in Iowa and Sanders 12, with one more delegate to be awarded to the winner.