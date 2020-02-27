MAP grant funding increase expected to benefit an added 10,000 students. But low-income college funding program has ‘seen an erosion of purchasing power,’ director says

Zarnikow called the proposed funding spike a “critical investment” in the program, which is often the only avenue for low-income students to attend college, but added it is still not fully funded.

In 2001, Zarnikow said, ISAC had enough MAP funding to serve everybody who was eligible for the program.

At that time, grants would have covered 100 percent of a student’s tuition and fees at public universities or community colleges. In 2020, that number is at just 34 percent at universities and 36 percent at community colleges.

“We think it’s pretty amazing that low-income students are able to go to college and make it through college,” he said after outlining the diminished funding.

The $50 million funding increase has helped, he said, as it is estimated that by the time Fiscal Year 2020 ends on June 30, the state will have served about 10,000 more students than it did the previous year. The average MAP grant allotment per student will have increased by about $260 as well.

Still, this will have left about 50,000 MAP-eligible students cut off from funding, Zarnikow said, although only about half that number would have been expected to accept the funding.