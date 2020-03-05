Many interests at play in energy overhaul discussions

But Hastings said another focus for energy reforms would have to be the necessary threshold for passage in the General Assembly, and that means taking various interests into account.

“The goal is, how are we going to get 30 votes in the Senate and 60 votes in the House and how we can get the governor to sign it,” he said. “So you have to take in all the inputs, come to some sort of collaboration and figure out how to get across the finish line.”

He also addressed the inclusion of electric utility Commonwealth Edison and its parent company Exelon in negotiations. Those organizations have been the subject of investigative activity under a sweeping federal probe of Statehouse corruption.

Hastings said the public hearings were aimed at ensuring the process is transparent, that all stakeholders have their say and that the end product is effective legislation.

“My job as the chairman of the Energy and Public Utilities Committee, when we're trying to get policy on investing in renewable energy, isn't to be the judge or the persecutor,” Hastings said. “My job is to focus on policy and determine how Illinois can effectively implement that. So that's my focus. And that's why I said we'll have a series of hearings and listen to all the stakeholders to make sure that there's good policy.”